General Entertainment Authority backs Monster Jam in Riyadh

RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority has announced its support for the Monster Jam motorsport event, which will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium March 17-18.

Organized by Feld Entertainment Inc. and Live Entertainment, the popular live motorsport event further expands the choice of entertainment options available to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia. Tickets can be purchased at Munch Bakery outlets, the Fire Grill restaurant and online at www.TicketmasterKSA.com starting at SR30.

For decades, Monster Jam has been one of the biggest and most successful touring shows in the United States and around the world. The show will feature legendary drivers in 4-meter tall, 5-ton Monster Jam trucks. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, the vehicles generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly across 130 feet, a distance greater than 14 cars side by side, and up to 35 feet in the air.

Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, said: “As we continue on our journey to build the entertainment offering in the Kingdom. The General Entertainment Authority is proud to support one of the best live motorsport shows in the world. The event is a great example of affordable and accessible entertainment in Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “Monster Jam is just one of a number of upcoming events that the General Entertainment Authority is helping to bring to the Kingdom that cater to all groups in our society and at an affordable price. More exciting announcements will be made in the coming weeks and months.”

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. on both days, with the shows scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Information: Follow @Roznamah_sa on social media.