  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 57 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

General Entertainment Authority backs Monster Jam in Riyadh

Arab News |
RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority has announced its support for the Monster Jam motorsport event, which will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium March 17-18.
Organized by Feld Entertainment Inc. and Live Entertainment, the popular live motorsport event further expands the choice of entertainment options available to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia. Tickets can be purchased at Munch Bakery outlets, the Fire Grill restaurant and online at www.TicketmasterKSA.com starting at SR30.
For decades, Monster Jam has been one of the biggest and most successful touring shows in the United States and around the world. The show will feature legendary drivers in 4-meter tall, 5-ton Monster Jam trucks. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, the vehicles generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly across 130 feet, a distance greater than 14 cars side by side, and up to 35 feet in the air.
Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, said: “As we continue on our journey to build the entertainment offering in the Kingdom. The General Entertainment Authority is proud to support one of the best live motorsport shows in the world. The event is a great example of affordable and accessible entertainment in Saudi Arabia.”
He added: “Monster Jam is just one of a number of upcoming events that the General Entertainment Authority is helping to bring to the Kingdom that cater to all groups in our society and at an affordable price. More exciting announcements will be made in the coming weeks and months.”
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. on both days, with the shows scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Information: Follow @Roznamah_sa on social media.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Govt efforts to boost water sector draws positive reactions

RIYADH: Top Saudi businessmen have expressed support for the Saudi government’s project to...

King Salman’s visit to bolster Saudi-Japanese ties, says envoy

RIYADH: Norihiro Okuda, Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has described the forthcoming visit of...

Saudi Govt efforts to boost water sector draws positive reactions
King Salman’s visit to bolster Saudi-Japanese ties, says envoy
Saudi global peace center in Malaysia reflects true tolerance of Islam, says KACND chief
General Entertainment Authority backs Monster Jam in Riyadh
SR3b in loans allocated to fund tourist projects: SCTH official
Education minister launches World Civil Defense Day initiatives
Latest News
Ex-cop admits hand in 200 killings by Philippine death squad under Duterte
UK artist Banksy opens politically-charged Bethlehem hotel
Saudi Govt efforts to boost water sector draws positive reactions
Thousands flee anti-Daesh offensives in Iraq and Syria
Iran to top Israel-Russia talks on Thursday
Saudi Arabia leads international efforts to save children in Yemen
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News