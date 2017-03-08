  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Ambassador Al-Wasil highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect children

Saudi Arabia

Ambassador Al-Wasil highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect children

ARAB NEWS |
Abdulaziz Alwasil. Courtesy: (unwatch)

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia has presented before the UN Human Rights Council its efforts in protecting and enhancing children’s rights.
In his speech before the council, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, Saudi ambassador to the UN in Geneva, highlighted Saudi efforts in protecting children’s rights during armed conflicts based on constitutional principles based on Shariah law, national legislation and international conventions and protocols endorsed by the Kingdom, particularly the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its optional protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict.
He said that the Kingdom’s regulations have criminalized violence against children in all its forms, and have taken many measures to eradicate it, including issuance of the System of Protection from Abuse in September 2013 as well as the Child Protection System in November 2014.
Al-Wasil added that a center was established in Saudi Arabia to receive information of violence against children in 2013, with women employees of the Family Safety Program working in shifts 24 hours a day to monitor child safety and receive reports of abuse.

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia has presented before the UN Human Rights Council its efforts in protecting and enhancing children’s rights.
In his speech before the council, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, Saudi ambassador to the UN in Geneva, highlighted Saudi efforts in protecting children’s rights during armed conflicts based on constitutional principles based on Shariah law, national legislation and international conventions and protocols endorsed by the Kingdom, particularly the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its optional protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict.
He said that the Kingdom’s regulations have criminalized violence against children in all its forms, and have taken many measures to eradicate it, including issuance of the System of Protection from Abuse in September 2013 as well as the Child Protection System in November 2014.
Al-Wasil added that a center was established in Saudi Arabia to receive information of violence against children in 2013, with women employees of the Family Safety Program working in shifts 24 hours a day to monitor child safety and receive reports of abuse.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

161 graduates complete Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center programs

JEDDAH: A new batch of 161 people successfully completed programs offered by the Prince Mohammed...

King Salman’s visit to Asian countries to achieve Vision 2030 aims, say experts

RIYADH: Experts said the visit of King Salman to several Asian countries carries investment mega...

161 graduates complete Prince Mohammed bin Naif Counseling and Care Center programs
King Salman’s visit to Asian countries to achieve Vision 2030 aims, say experts
King Salman’s visit to Beijing will boost relations: Envoy
Saudi women find working environment improving, but obstacles remain
Saudi female boxer urges women to fight for their goals
Ambassador Al-Wasil highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect children
Latest News
US envoy at UN makes bid for reviving Israeli-Palestinian talks
Russia denies Kiev’s ‘terrorism’ claims at UN court
One in five believe women inferior to men: Global survey
Troops retake Mosul govt HQ
Syrian regime retakes Aleppo water station; Ghouta truce announced
Bayern blitz leaves Wenger with nowhere to hide
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News