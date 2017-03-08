  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Jordanian who killed 7 Israeli girls in 1997 set for release

Middle-East

Jordanian who killed 7 Israeli girls in 1997 set for release

AP |
Ahmed Daqamseh. (AP)

AMMAN: An official in Jordan’s government says a Jordanian soldier who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls visiting the country on a class trip will be released after serving 20 years in prison.
Spokesman Mohammed Momani said Tuesday that Ahmed Daqamseh is to be freed next week, possibly Monday, after completing his term.
Daqamseh killed the girls in a 1997 shooting rampage at the “Island of Peace” border post.
A military court deemed him mentally unstable and sentenced him to life in prison, which in Jordan typically means 25 years. Jordanian lawmakers lobbied in the past for his early release.
King Hussein, Jordan’s ruler in 1997, paid a rare visit to Israel to express his condolences to the girls’ parents.
The shooting came three years after Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty.

Related Articles

AMMAN: An official in Jordan’s government says a Jordanian soldier who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls visiting the country on a class trip will be released after serving 20 years in prison.
Spokesman Mohammed Momani said Tuesday that Ahmed Daqamseh is to be freed next week, possibly Monday, after completing his term.
Daqamseh killed the girls in a 1997 shooting rampage at the “Island of Peace” border post.
A military court deemed him mentally unstable and sentenced him to life in prison, which in Jordan typically means 25 years. Jordanian lawmakers lobbied in the past for his early release.
King Hussein, Jordan’s ruler in 1997, paid a rare visit to Israel to express his condolences to the girls’ parents.
The shooting came three years after Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty.

Tags: Jordan Israel prisoner

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israeli rabbi: women joining army become ‘non-Jews’

JERUSALEM: An Israeli rabbi was fiercely criticized Wednesday for saying women who join the army...

Iraqi forces retake infamous Daesh prison: military

MOSUL: Iraqi forces recaptured a prison northwest of Mosul where the Daesh group reportedly...

Israeli rabbi: women joining army become ‘non-Jews’
Iraqi forces retake infamous Daesh prison: military
Lebanon appoints new army chief ending deadlock
Iran’s Zarif in rare visit to Qatar
Britain’s Johnson backs two-state solution on Mideast trip
Lebanon raids financial offices over transfers to Daesh
Latest News
Pacquiao-Khan fight off — report
NWorld rules the 3rd All Star Bowling Tournament
Israeli rabbi: women joining army become ‘non-Jews’
Iraqi forces retake infamous Daesh prison: military
Late wickets give Sri Lanka edge over Bangladesh
Elgar grinds it out to rescue South Africa
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News