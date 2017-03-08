  • Search form

Middle-East

Iran’s Zarif in rare visit to Qatar

AFP |
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (REUTERS)

DOHA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks Wednesday with the emir of Qatar, on his first visit to the Gulf state since July 2015.
Zarif and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed “regional developments” and bilateral relations, QNA state news agency said.
Last month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Kuwait and Oman in a lightning tour aimed at mending ties with his country’s Arab neighbors in the Gulf.
Tehran’s ties with the Arab monarchies have been strained over its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad and alleged backing of Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels.
Qatar recalled its ambassador to Tehran in January 2016 in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after attacks on Saudi missions in Iran.

