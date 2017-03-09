Palestinian female lawmaker arrested by Israel

HEBRON: A female member of the Palestinian parliament has been arrested by Israeli forces, Palestinian and Israeli security sources said Thursday.

Samira Halayqa, a Hamas member of the largely defunct Palestinian Legislative Council, was arrested by Israeli forces on Wednesday night from her home near Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian security sources said.

The Shin Bet Israeli intelligence service confirmed the arrest, but declined to provide further details.

Nine other members of the 132 member Palestinian Legislative Council are currently detained by Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

Islamist movement Hamas has fought three wars with Israel in Gaza since 2008.

The Hamas-dominated parliament has not met since the Islamists took over the Gaza Strip in June 2007, ousting Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

However as there have not been elections since the parliament remains in place.