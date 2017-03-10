All 7 suspects who attacked security personnel in Jeddah arrested

JEDDAH: Police have arrested all seven men suspected of attacking a police officer for preventing them from driving their all-terrain vehicles at the corniche on Tuesday.

The alleged attackers were identified as Majid Sadiq Alrushaidi, an 18-year-old Saudi national and the alleged assailant who ran over the policeman; Husain Abdulkareem, a 25-year-old Chadian national, who holds no personal identification card; Haroun Adam Kooper, a Nigerian and holder of a residency card and Yacoub Ahmad Mohammad Abdulfatah, a 28-year-old Yemeni national, who holds a visitor’s card.

The men reportedly confessed their crimes and said that two others were also involved - Wajdi Naser Ali Basabreen, a 24-year-old Yemeni national and illegal resident in the Kingdom and Hassan Ali Musa, a 20-year-old Chadian national, also an illegal resident.

A police spokesman said that security authorities will not be tolerant and will not allow any actions or practices that will disrupt public order, endanger the safety of people, or cause chaos. They warned anyone who might attempt to undertake such actions that authorities will not be lenient and the law will be enforced.

Makkah Police Spokesman Col. Atti bin Attiah Al-Quraishi said the incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. While the security authorities in Jeddah were on duty in the Jeddah Corniche area, they spotted several motorcyclists disturbing the public order and threatening the safety of picnickers.

“When the authorities addressed the situation, the offenders attacked one of the security members and deliberately ran him over with the motorbike,” Al-Quraishi said. “The bikers also attacked one private security guard when he tried to help the security member. Their actions resulted in injuries among the security members, who were moved to the hospital for treatment.”