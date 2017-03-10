Journalist faints live on air while interviewing Turkish politician

DUBAI: A journalist fainted live on air while interviewing a top politician in Turkey this week, in a video that has gone viral online.

Abdulkadir Unal was one of a pair of journalists interviewing Mehdi Eker, a former minister and general vice president of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Suddenly, Unal raised his hand and fell sideways onto the floor.

The politician stopped mid-sentence as people rushed to help the journalist and within seconds, the show went to a commercial break.

The incident occurred during a broadcast of the popular “Anatolia Asks” show on the TRT News Channel.

When the show resumed, Eker told viewers: “This is the first time you have experienced something like this.

“We have sent our friend to the hospital. It’s probably a flu infection. He’s tired too. He may have fainted for this reason.”