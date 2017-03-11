Air force launches ‘This is My Father’ exhibition in Taif

JEDDAH: Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Otaibi inaugurated on Thursday the “This is My Father” exhibition organized by King Fahd Air Base in Taif.

The exhibition, supervised by King Fahd Air Base Commander Maj. Gen. Abdul-Latif Al-Shouraim, focuses on the role the military plays in defending the homeland.

The exhibition runs for one week and is expected to draw large numbers of people from Taif.

It offers information about military aircraft, ammunition and military equipment and weapons. The exhibit should spark pride in the hearts of the sons of the heroes of the Royal Saudi Air Force who are protecting the country and supporting the Yemeni people.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by sons of some martyrs, who were honored by the commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The exhibition is open from 8 a.m. to noon for official delegations and schools, and from 4 to 8 p.m. for the members of the King Fahd Air Base and their families.

