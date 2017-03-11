  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Air force launches ‘This is My Father’ exhibition in Taif

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
The “This is My Father” exhibition in Taif focuses on the role the military plays in defending the homeland. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Otaibi inaugurated on Thursday the “This is My Father” exhibition organized by King Fahd Air Base in Taif.
The exhibition, supervised by King Fahd Air Base Commander Maj. Gen. Abdul-Latif Al-Shouraim, focuses on the role the military plays in defending the homeland.
The exhibition runs for one week and is expected to draw large numbers of people from Taif.
It offers information about military aircraft, ammunition and military equipment and weapons. The exhibit should spark pride in the hearts of the sons of the heroes of the Royal Saudi Air Force who are protecting the country and supporting the Yemeni people.
The opening of the exhibition was attended by sons of some martyrs, who were honored by the commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
The exhibition is open from 8 a.m. to noon for official delegations and schools, and from 4 to 8 p.m. for the members of the King Fahd Air Base and their families.
JEDDAH: Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Otaibi inaugurated on Thursday the “This is My Father” exhibition organized by King Fahd Air Base in Taif.
The exhibition, supervised by King Fahd Air Base Commander Maj. Gen. Abdul-Latif Al-Shouraim, focuses on the role the military plays in defending the homeland.
The exhibition runs for one week and is expected to draw large numbers of people from Taif.
It offers information about military aircraft, ammunition and military equipment and weapons. The exhibit should spark pride in the hearts of the sons of the heroes of the Royal Saudi Air Force who are protecting the country and supporting the Yemeni people.
The opening of the exhibition was attended by sons of some martyrs, who were honored by the commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
The exhibition is open from 8 a.m. to noon for official delegations and schools, and from 4 to 8 p.m. for the members of the King Fahd Air Base and their families.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Air force launches ‘This is My Father’ exhibition in Taif

JEDDAH: Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Otaibi inaugurated...

Gang arrested for thefts in Riyadh

RIYADH: Riyadh police have arrested five people involved in stealing valuables from parked cars.The...

Air force launches ‘This is My Father’ exhibition in Taif
Gang arrested for thefts in Riyadh
MoH inks deal with Australian hospital to treat accident patients, provide training
Saudi women hope green light to hit the gym will improve lives
Maaden signs contract to increase aluminum content of cars
Two Saudis get prison terms for security breaches
Latest News
Air force launches ‘This is My Father’ exhibition in Taif
Gang arrested for thefts in Riyadh
MoH inks deal with Australian hospital to treat accident patients, provide training
Saudi women hope green light to hit the gym will improve lives
Maaden signs contract to increase aluminum content of cars
Two Saudis get prison terms for security breaches
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News