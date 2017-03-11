  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Maldives dismisses claims Saudi Arabia buying atoll

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |
Courtesy: (maldivesembassy.org.sa)

RIYADH: The Maldives Embassy in Riyadh has dismissed as unfounded widely circulated allegations that the Kingdom is buying an island or atoll in the South Asian country.
The Saudi Embassy in the Maldives also issued a press release dismissing the allegations, saying the Kingdom has no intention of investing in or buying an island or atoll in the Maldives, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Friday.
The Maldives Embassy said: “No atolls are being sold, and the administration reasserts its point ... that any development of Faafu Atoll is part of a wider, multifaceted program to finance a major, multibillion dollar investment project encompassing mixed development.”
The embassy added that the administration “categorically rebuts allegations that the atoll has been ‘sold off’ to a foreign entity.”

RIYADH: The Maldives Embassy in Riyadh has dismissed as unfounded widely circulated allegations that the Kingdom is buying an island or atoll in the South Asian country.
The Saudi Embassy in the Maldives also issued a press release dismissing the allegations, saying the Kingdom has no intention of investing in or buying an island or atoll in the Maldives, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Friday.
The Maldives Embassy said: “No atolls are being sold, and the administration reasserts its point ... that any development of Faafu Atoll is part of a wider, multifaceted program to finance a major, multibillion dollar investment project encompassing mixed development.”
The embassy added that the administration “categorically rebuts allegations that the atoll has been ‘sold off’ to a foreign entity.”

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Wanted terrorist gunned down in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Security authorities in the Eastern Province killed wanted terrorist Mustafa Al-Madad in...

Riyadh governor inaugurates Ramah projects worth more than SR291m

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Friday inaugurated projects worth more than SR291...

Wanted terrorist gunned down in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor inaugurates Ramah projects worth more than SR291m
Human rights commission calls for support for women refugees
Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation
Shoura studies Umra visa extension proposal
Maldives dismisses claims Saudi Arabia buying atoll
Latest News
‘Game of Thrones’ announces winter is coming — in summer
Wanted terrorist gunned down in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor inaugurates Ramah projects worth more than SR291m
Human rights commission calls for support for women refugees
Indian envoy, Saudi labor minister discuss cooperation
Shoura studies Umra visa extension proposal
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News