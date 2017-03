Top teams have it easy in RCL Amaq T20 Cricket Tournament

RIYADH: Game Pro, Khalili Stars and Evergreen Sixers scored comfortable wins over their rivals in the Super and Premier division matches during the third-week of the Amaq Twenty20 Cricket Tournament, organized by the Riyadh Cricket League at the RCL Complex recently.

In the Premier Blue division, Patriots, Pak Gladiators, Run Riderz, Gujranwala, Royal Fighters and Kokan Green scored easy victories.



Brief scores (Super Division):

Khalili Stars 221: (Rana Ahriff 81, Shakil 44, Usman 36; Shouraim Johnty 3-31 , Amin 1-36, Bashir 1-48) beat Shouraim 192: (Amin 73 , Sajid 45, Shahzad 12; Iftikhar 2-44, Shahzad 1-8 , Usman 1-24) by 29 runs.

Man of the Match: Usman

Shaheen XI 160: (Farooq 54 , Mubashir 32, Shakeel 24; Easa 4-29, Madhu 2-25) lost to Game Pro 161: (Inaam 48 ,Moiz 36, Alishah 31; Shakeel 2-11, Naveed 2-34, Farooq 1-19) by 4 wkts.

Man of the Match: Easa Hateem

Evergreen Sixers 161 in 17 overs: (Haroon 30, Imran 30, Tasbih 29; Yousaf 3-19, Anwar 2-39, Arshad 2-39) beat Pakhtoon Khawan 151: (Asif 39, Naveed 19, Zahid 17; Khawar 2-31, Abdullah 2-28, Imran 1-31) by 4 wkts.

Man of the Match: Imran



Premier Blue



Patriots 189: (Abbas 81, Jawwad 32, Zeeshan 31; Sohail 1-22, Shahnawaz 1-30, Ismail 1-30) beat Unitec Hyderabad Boys 141: (Salah 33, Mukaram 22, Ismail 16; Ateeq 4-14, Asim 3-35, Fayyaz 1-15) by 48 runs.

Man of the Match: Abbas

Diamond II 174: (Azhar khan 40, Waseem 40, Azhar Maqsood 29; Basheer 2-35 , Afridi 1-16, Waqas 1-16) lost to Pak Gladiators 176: (Ismail 60, Zeeshan 41, Salman 17; Mateen 3-16, Azharuddin 2-33, Taj 1-24) by 3 wkts

Man of the Match: Ismail

Run Riderz 200 in 18 overs: (Wajahath 44, Asim 40, Sameer 35; Akram 2-35, Asad 1-43, Muqtar 1-49) beat Cricketers 143: (Mumtaz 43 , Abid 38, Akram 15; Vasif 2-9, Jain 2-15, Samran 1-14) by 57 runs

Man of the Match: Wajahath Hussain

Chanar XI 161 18 overs: (Jibran 71, Barakat 18, Umar 17; Usman 4-27 , Atouf 1-17, Jamshed 1-33) lost to Gujranwala 162 in 15.4 overs: (Bilal 54, Tahir 36, Waqar 27; Barakat 2-29, Obaid 2-36) by 6 wkts.

Man of the Match: Bilal Khursheed

Jamiaa 187: (Jabir 43, Moin 39, Ejaz 39; Ameen 2-30 , Ijaz 1-31, Abdul Malik 1-38) lost to Royal Fighters 188 in 19.2 overs: (Qaiser 71, Tanvir 69, Tausif 29; Haseeb 1-23 , Naaz 1-28, Jamal 1-34) by 5 wkts.

Man of the Match: Qaiser Wagh

Kokan Green 206 in 18 overs: (Faik 65, Furqan 43, Adil 23; Punjab Lions Fayaz 2-47, Altaf 1-26, Hafiz 1-29) beat Punjab Lions 159: (Fayaz 106, Sarfaraz 22; Ayub 2-6, Chandu 2-16, Tahseen 2-22) by 47 runs.

Man of the Match: Faik Ali

