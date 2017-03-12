  • Search form

  Saudi Arabia joins Bonn-based platform on biodiversity, ecosystem services

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia joins Bonn-based platform on biodiversity, ecosystem services

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated in the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), which concluded on Friday in the German city of Bonn, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Hani bin Mohammed Ali Tatwani, deputy president of the Saudi Wildlife Authority (SWA), represented the Kingdom at the event, which was also attended by representatives from 126 countries, the SPA noted.
Tatwani said the SWA is eager to benefit from global events and scientific forums supported by the wise leadership.
The Kingdom’s participation in such events is designed to promote biodiversity in the Kingdom and exchange experiences at the regional and global levels, he said.
He stressed that the leading role of the forum in providing scientific tools and guidance will contribute to enhance relations between the scientific community and decision makers.
He said the platform will issue two scientific global assessments that will provide a database for biodiversity policies and other land ecological systems.
Meanwhile, the SWA will develop tools and approaches adopted by the platform in coordination with the relevant sectors in the Kingdom in light of the Kingdom’s commitment to regional and global environmental conventions, the official said.
IPBES is an independent intergovernmental body established to strengthen science-policy interface for biodiversity and ecosystem services for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, long-term human well-being, and sustainable development.

