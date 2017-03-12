  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman starts Japan leg of Asian tour today

Ghazanfar Ali Khan |
King Salman, left, is greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the PM’s official residence in Tokyo in this file photo. (AFP)

RIYADH: The high-profile visit of King Salman to Japan beginning Sunday will reinforce ties with Tokyo while providing opportunities to explore investment opportunities and secure energy security for the Southeast Asian nation.
During the visit, King Salman will meet and hold talks with Japanese emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.
“It is the greatest honor to receive Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in Japan, the visit is truly monumental as it is the first royal visit in the last 46 years,” said Setsuo Ohmori, charge d’affaires at the Japanese Embassy, here Saturday.
Japanese emperor Akihito will host a lunch banquet in honor of King Salman, while premier Abe will organize a dinner reception.
“The Japanese government sincerely welcomes the visit of King Salman and hopes that this visit of will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries,” said a statement released by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“As for MoUs (memorandum of understanding), some of them are still pending to be completed,” Ohmori said, regarding expected agreements to be signed between the two countries.
Details of the agreements are expected to be announced. The Saudi delegation comprising top officials accompanying the king will handle the signing of the accords on the sidelines of the visit.
Expected discussions include a range of bilateral and regional issues, conflicts in the Middle East, Saudi-Japanese cooperation within the framework of the Vision 2030, and commercial partnership with special reference to the Saudi Aramco IPO. Tokyo has expressed its interest to participate in the Aramco IPO.

