Iraqi delegation in Riyadh for political, economic talks

RIYADH: An Iraqi delegation arrived in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss political and economic issues of mutual concern between the two countries, a Saudi Foreign Ministry spokesman told Arab News.

The meetings were headed by the Saudi Foreign Ministry undersecretary for political and economic affairs, Dr. Adel bin Siraj Mirdad, and the Iraqi Foreign Ministry undersecretary for bilateral affairs, Nazar bin Eisa Al-Khairallah.

The talks followed a visit last month by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir to Iraq, during which he met with Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi and Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Jaafari.

Al-Jubeir expressed happiness at visiting Iraq for the first time, saying the Kingdom stands equidistant from Iraq’s various communities, and describing his meeting with Al-Abadi as positive and fruitful.

Al-Jubeir congratulated Iraq on its achievements in countering terrorism, stressing the desire of both countries to eliminate the scourge.

