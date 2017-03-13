Kodak Alaris signs Allscan as distributor for Middle East

Kodak Alaris Information Management has signed a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) partnership with Allscan Middle East. The deal will enable the distributor to promote and offer the entire portfolio of Kodak Alaris document scanners and information management software to enterprises across the Middle East.

Allscan will also offer Kodak Alaris-backed local service and support for organizations that use the company’s award-winning document scanners. The agreement is an extension of the excellent partnership the two companies have shared in the South African market over the last several years.

David Whitton, general manager of Kodak Alaris, Eastern Cluster, said: “We have seen an increasing demand for solutions that help organizations unlock the power of data. We are uniquely positioned to help our clients accelerate decision-making and improve business processes — which ultimately has a positive impact on their bottom line. The time is right to capitalize on new market opportunities by signing Allscan to help us strengthen our foothold in the Middle East. Allscan’s depth of experience in the project document control space makes them an ideal partner for us. They will contribute greatly to our plans for expansion in the region.”

Allscan recently opened an office in Dubai and is looking to ramp up business quickly and expand its reseller ecosystem in order to cater to increasing market demand. The company will have three divisions: one for information management hardware and software solutions, another for project document control and a third for maintenance/service contracts.

Chris Botha, managing director at Allscan Middle East, said: “The construction industry in the region is buoyant and there no doubt will be an increased number of construction projects, especially in Dubai as Expo 2020 nears. We plan to tap into the huge potential for project document control as we begin to educate developers and project owners about the vast benefits the service offers in terms of regulatory compliance and reduced claims settlement after project close-out. Kodak Alaris solutions will be an integral part of the solution.

“We have had a great deal of success with the company’s solutions in Africa and look to replicate the same success in the Middle East,” he said.

