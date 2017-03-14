Watch: Women defend Muslims from abuse on New York subway

  • Search form

Arab News |
The women defended Muslims from abuse on New York’s subway. (AP)

DUBAI: Two women can be seen jumping to the defense of Muslim subway riders in New York City in a video recently uploaded to YouTube.
The Muslims were being verbally assaulted by a female passenger who stated that she is Puerto Rican in the video.
“Why are you here?” the woman is heard shouting. “Why are you in this country if you’re not with us?”
An off-screen voice then asks “who’s us?” to which the woman responds “us. And maybe they’re not taking my back, I know nobody taking my back. And that’s a shame, but I will take my own back.”
The off-screen voice retorts: “Nobody on this train is with you.”
Then, another woman steps in to challenge the ranting female.
“Whether you’re born from here, Puerto Rico, wherever you are from,” the woman says, “I don’t like the way you’re treating her. It’s rude, we’re here in it together, OK? We’re all in this together. Whether we like what’s going on in the government or not.
“You’re a grown woman,” she said. “You suck it up and you defend your brothers and sisters because that’s what you are. If you’re a part of this country, you’re brothers and sisters with everyone.”

