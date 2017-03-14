  • Search form

Corporate News

Dubai firm reveals plans to build world’s first 3D-printed skyscraper

Arab News |
A Dubai-based construction company has announced plans to build the world’s first 3D-printed skyscraper. (A rendering by Aleksandar Grusanovic)
DUBAI: A Dubai-based construction company has announced plans to build the world’s first 3D-printed skyscraper.
The firm, called Cazza, says that they plan to use a new construction technique called “crane printing” but are yet to announce a date for the building’s completion or its planned height, according to Construction Week Online.
CEO Chris Kelsey, said: “When we first thought of implementing 3D printing technologies, we were mostly thinking of houses and low-rise buildings.
“Developers kept asking us if it was possible to build a 3D printed skyscraper. This led us to begin researching how we could adapt the technologies for taller structures.
“Through our technologies, we will be able to build architecturally complex buildings at never-before seen speeds. It is all about economies of scale where the initial high technology costs will reduce as we enter the mass-production phase,” he added.
According to Construction Week Online, the cranes will 3D print certain parts of the building, with the rest being undertaken through existing methods.
In December, the Dubai Government announced a collaboration with Cazza in a bid to boost 3D printing in the city.
“We believe in and admire HH Sheikh’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s 10X vision and shall do everything we can to bring further world-changing innovation. We came here to change the world, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Kelsey.
Dubai UAE construction 3D printing

