  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

King Salman launches library at Peking University

Arab News |
King Salman launches library at Peking University. (SPA)
King Salman launches library at Peking University. (SPA)
King Salman launches library at Peking University. (SPA)
3 photos

Beijing: King Salman today launched the King Abdulaziz Public Library at Peking University, which granted him an honorary doctorate.
Upon arrival, the king was received by Chinese Education Minister Chen Baosheng and a number of officials.
The university president delivered a speech in which he welcomed King Salman, saying the library opening enhances bilateral relations.
The monarch watched a documentary film about the library and its role in publishing scientific and cultural literature in various languages.
He delivered a speech in which he expressed pleasure at visiting Peking University, and thanked it for the honorary doctorate.
“I seized the opportunity to assert the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s interest in science and knowledge. Science is the foundation of nations’ renaissance and progress,” King Salman said.
“I am pleased to launch the King Abdulaziz Public Library at this prestigious university. I call for further cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China in various fields of scientific research, serving the two countries and peoples,” he added.
“I thank you. I hope that this occasion will contribute to enhancing relations between the two countries in various fields, particularly science and culture.”
Two valuable books about Saudi Arabia and China were granted to the library.

Related Articles

Beijing: King Salman today launched the King Abdulaziz Public Library at Peking University, which granted him an honorary doctorate.
Upon arrival, the king was received by Chinese Education Minister Chen Baosheng and a number of officials.
The university president delivered a speech in which he welcomed King Salman, saying the library opening enhances bilateral relations.
The monarch watched a documentary film about the library and its role in publishing scientific and cultural literature in various languages.
He delivered a speech in which he expressed pleasure at visiting Peking University, and thanked it for the honorary doctorate.
“I seized the opportunity to assert the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s interest in science and knowledge. Science is the foundation of nations’ renaissance and progress,” King Salman said.
“I am pleased to launch the King Abdulaziz Public Library at this prestigious university. I call for further cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China in various fields of scientific research, serving the two countries and peoples,” he added.
“I thank you. I hope that this occasion will contribute to enhancing relations between the two countries in various fields, particularly science and culture.”
Two valuable books about Saudi Arabia and China were granted to the library.

Tags: King Salman King Salman Asian Tour China

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Haj arrangements finalized for Iranian pilgrims

RIYADH: Arrangements for Iranians to participate in the upcoming Haj pilgrimage have been...

King Salman launches library at Peking University

Beijing: King Salman today launched the King Abdulaziz Public Library at Peking University,...

Haj arrangements finalized for Iranian pilgrims
King Salman launches library at Peking University
US defense chief, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss Daesh, Iran threat
China, Saudi Arabia eye $65bn in deals
White House meeting on Saudi underscores Kingdom’s influence
STTIM 2017 to host a scientific program to discuss tourism development
Latest News
$810bn generated from taxes in Arab world
Weaker dollar helps lift oil prices
Japan’s exports rise at fastest pace since 2015
Cathay pledges to slash staff costs
Weak wage growth may reflect temporary Brexit caution: BoE’s Forbes
Egypt’s wheat imports hits new highs
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News