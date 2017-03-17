King Salman launches library at Peking University

Beijing: King Salman today launched the King Abdulaziz Public Library at Peking University, which granted him an honorary doctorate.

Upon arrival, the king was received by Chinese Education Minister Chen Baosheng and a number of officials.

The university president delivered a speech in which he welcomed King Salman, saying the library opening enhances bilateral relations.

The monarch watched a documentary film about the library and its role in publishing scientific and cultural literature in various languages.

He delivered a speech in which he expressed pleasure at visiting Peking University, and thanked it for the honorary doctorate.

“I seized the opportunity to assert the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s interest in science and knowledge. Science is the foundation of nations’ renaissance and progress,” King Salman said.

“I am pleased to launch the King Abdulaziz Public Library at this prestigious university. I call for further cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China in various fields of scientific research, serving the two countries and peoples,” he added.

“I thank you. I hope that this occasion will contribute to enhancing relations between the two countries in various fields, particularly science and culture.”

Two valuable books about Saudi Arabia and China were granted to the library.