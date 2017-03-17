Haj arrangements finalized for Iranian pilgrims

RIYADH: Arrangements for Iranians to participate in the upcoming Haj pilgrimage have been completed, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

All necessary steps were taken following a recent meeting in Jeddah between Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Tahir Bentin, Saudi minister of Haj and Umrah, and Hamid Mohammadi, head of Iran’s Haj and Pilgrimage Organization, and an accompanying delegation.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has confirmed that Saudi Arabia, its leaders and people welcome all pilgrims, Umrah visitors, and visitors, regardless of nationality or sect, from across the Islamic world.

Saudi Arabia is exerting its financial and human resources to service pilgrims and guests and ensure their safety during the performance of their religious rites and stay in the Kingdom, the SPA report said.