26 Yemen soldiers killed in Houthi missile attack

ADEN: A Houthi missile attack Friday killed 26 members of pro-government forces in a camp east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, hospital officials in the town of Al-Maarib said.

The news agency of the internationally recognized government said the attack took place during Friday prayers in Al-Maarib province, eastern Yemen.

The death toll is expected to rise, it said. A loyalist military source said the attack targeted the mosque at Kofel camp.

Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmar, Yemeni vice president, condemned the “heinous terrorist crime” targeting the mosque.

“It reveals the true face of the coup who violated the sanctity of mosques,” the official said in a statement to the Yemen News Agency.

“The militia’s coup perpetrated in this incident a double crime. They bombed the mosque and then re-targeted the medics who were trying to provide aid to the victims.”

The attack was carried out with Katyusha-type rockets, said an army official in Al-Maarib.

A rebel-controlled news agency said the Houthis had carried out the attack. It said the main weapon used was the Zelzal-1 Iranian-made missile and it was followed by artillery fire.

“Dozens of bodies of burned soldiers were evacuated from the site,” it said, without mentioning that a mosque had been hit.

Pro-government forces have retaken large parts of Al-Maarib province from Iran-backed Houthi rebels since the March 2015 launch of a Saudi-led intervention in favor of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

