‘Eagle Resolve 2017’ military exercise starts in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Saudi armed forces, as well as those of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and some US military on Sunday started the Eagle Resolve 2017 military exercises in Kuwait.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Khaled Al-Khader, chief of general staff of Kuwait’s Army, attended the activities along with the leaders of the army units participating in the exercise.

Al-Khader delivered a speech at the start of the exercise, praising the participation of the GCC countries and thanking the troops participating in the exercise for their effort to plan for and prepare the exercises.

Brig. Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Rabie, the commander of the Saudi units participating in the exercise, said Eagle Resolve 2017 “is part of efforts to promote mutual cooperation and raise the combat readiness of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in order to be able to meet regional challenges.”

Eagle Resolve 2017, which lasts for three weeks, aims to allow participating units to exchange experiences and to standardize procedures in the field of planning and implementation.