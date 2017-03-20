Air Arabia inaugural Baku flight takes off

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), launched its inaugural service to Baku last week. This new flight marks Air Arabia’s first entrance into Azerbaijan and its expanding travel market.

An official delegation including Sheikh Fahim Al-Qasimi, executive chairman of the department of government relations — Sharjah, and the Emirati ambassador to Azerbaijan as well as the Azerbaijani ambassador to the UAE were also on board the inaugural flight to Baku.

The new route supports Azerbaijan’s recently signed travel decree, which aims at boosting tourism in the country.

The inaugural flight departed Sharjah International Airport, and the aircraft received a traditional water canon salute upon arrival to Baku, were the official inaugural visit lasted for two days.

Air Arabia announced that the destination will be served four times a week, and will operate under two flight timings. On Thursdays and Sundays, the flight departs Sharjah at 7:55 a.m., and arrives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 10:50 a.m. local time. The return flight leaves Baku at 11:30 a.m., reaching Sharjah at 2:10 p.m. local time.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, the flight leaves Sharjah at 2:55 p.m. to land in Baku at 5:50 p.m. local time, and departs Baku at 6:50 p.m. for its return journey, arriving at Sharjah International Airport at 9:30 p.m. local time.

“Azerbaijan is a culture-rich country with a fast-emerging appeal for tourism,” said Adel Al Ali, group CEO, Air Arabia.

“We are excited to announce this service, and hope that our passengers enjoy our award-winning offerings. We are confident that this step will establish Baku as a destination of choice for true cultural experiences, and will positively contribute to the rapidly-growing tourism industry in Azerbaijan.”

Baku, in its essence, resembles a harmonious blend of Europe and Asia, and acts as the financial hub of Azerbaijan. The city is a true example of past-meets-future, offering it all from skyscrapers and modern boutiques, to important historical sites. The new flight adds to the growing list of “short holiday” destinations served by Air Arabia. Baku etched its name in international sports by hosting the European Grand Prix. Furthermore, the Caucasus city has recently been named a host for the UEFA Euro 2020 football championship.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to 124 destinations from five hubs across the Middle East and North Africa.

