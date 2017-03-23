World leaders react to London ‘terror’ attack

  • Search form

A police officer gestures outside Parliament during the aftermath of the attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017. (Reuters)

DUBAI: World leaders have reacted to Wednesday’s attack in London, which left five dead, including the attacker, and saw at least 40 injured in the political heart of the city.
“We’ve declared this as a terrorist incident and the counter-terrorism command are carrying out a full-scale investigation into the events today,” Mark Rowley, Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, told reporters mere hours after the event.
Messages of support have poured in from around the globe, with many leaders taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the attack.
Germany
German Prime Minister Angela Merkel promised support to the UK.
“Although the background to these incidents still needs to be exactly clarified, I confirm on behalf of Germany and its citizens that we stand firmly and resolutely by Britain’s side when it comes to fighting any kind of terrorism,” Merkel said in an e-mailed statement.
France
France’s President Francois Hollande expressed “solidarity” with the British people, saying “terrorism concerns us all and France knows how the British people are suffering today.”
The mayor of Paris also decided to turn the lights of at the iconic Eiffel Tower in a show of support for Britain.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo said: “Paris and London have close links of friendship, which have never ceased to grow over the last few decades.”
The United States
For his part, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer his condolences and added, in a separate tweet, that she was “strong and doing very well.”

 

The European Council
Meanwhile, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said: “My thoughts are with the victims of the Westminster attack. Europe stands firm with the UK against terror and ready to help.”


Russia
Russia’s foreign ministry expressed condolences.
“Our hearts are with the British, we share their pain,” Maria Zakharova, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, said in an interview with Russian state TV.
“We are calling on Russian citizens who are currently in Britain and on the grounds of our embassy in London to show vigilance and follow the official reports that will be published,” she said.
Australia
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said: “Australia stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Britain in war against terrorism. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims.”


China
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang made a statement during a meeting in Canberra, Australia.
“Together, we send our condolences to the prime minister of the UK and together we condemn terrorism and we stand against all forms of terrorism.”

 

