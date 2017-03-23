  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Ryan Gosling finally reveals why he laughed during Oscars mix-up

Offbeat

Ryan Gosling finally reveals why he laughed during Oscars mix-up

Arab News |
Ryan Gosling stood on stage seemingly suppressing a laugh. (AP)

DUBAI: US actor Ryan Gosling revealed to a crowd of marketing professionals on Wednesday that he smirked his way through the now-legendary Oscars gaffe because he was “relieved.”
The snafu saw presenters announce “La La Land” as the winner in the best film category when, in actual fact, the movie “Moonlight” won the award.
Mid-way through the La La Land director’s acceptance speech, he was interrupted by panicked officials.
Meanwhile, Gosling, who played the lead in La La Land, stood on stage seemingly suppressing a laugh.
“What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt,” Gosling said at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, People magazine reported.
“I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard, ‘Oh Moonlight won,’ and I was so relieved that I started laughing,” he added.
“But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director ... I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized,” he said.

Related Articles

DUBAI: US actor Ryan Gosling revealed to a crowd of marketing professionals on Wednesday that he smirked his way through the now-legendary Oscars gaffe because he was “relieved.”
The snafu saw presenters announce “La La Land” as the winner in the best film category when, in actual fact, the movie “Moonlight” won the award.
Mid-way through the La La Land director’s acceptance speech, he was interrupted by panicked officials.
Meanwhile, Gosling, who played the lead in La La Land, stood on stage seemingly suppressing a laugh.
“What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt,” Gosling said at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, People magazine reported.
“I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard, ‘Oh Moonlight won,’ and I was so relieved that I started laughing,” he added.
“But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director ... I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized,” he said.

Tags: Ryan Gosling Oscars La La Land Moonlight

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Ryan Gosling finally reveals why he laughed during Oscars mix-up

DUBAI: US actor Ryan Gosling revealed to a crowd of marketing professionals on Wednesday that he...

Little girl swipes Pope Francis’ hat in adorable viral video

DUBAI: A video of the moment a little girl stole Pope Francis II’s hat off his head in Rome has...

Ryan Gosling finally reveals why he laughed during Oscars mix-up
Little girl swipes Pope Francis’ hat in adorable viral video
Aniston, Emirates have the best response to US ban
Disney stole ‘Zootopia,’ writer claims in lawsuit
Red iPhone? The symbolic meaning behind Apple’s newest color
Jane Austen faked her own marriage twice
Latest News
Saudi Arabia crushes Thailand to top group in World Cup qualifier
Mosul parents sedate children with drugs, fearing discovery by Daesh — aid groups
UN Security Council honors victims of London attack
Podolski hits Germany winner against England to sign off in style
Le Pen visits Russia weeks before French presidential vote
Jamoom Tigers lift Kanoo Premier Cup in thrilling final
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR