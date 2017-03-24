  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Research laboratory for smart network village to be established

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Jean-Bernard Levy, chairman and CEO of EDF, left, and Ziyad bin Mohammed Al-Shiha, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Company, sign the agreements in Riyadh.
RIYADH: A research laboratory of a smart network village, similar to an existing French facility, will be established in the Kingdom under a joint venture program.
The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Electricitie de France Company (EDF) to set up the facility.
Smart network villages are all-digital facilities with unlimited Internet capabilities that are digitally connected to similar facilities. Most smart network villages promote e-governance.
The two parties have also signed an agreement in the field of innovation. Under the agreement, an “innovation incubator” will be established to allow Saudis to benefit from the expertise of the French and transfer necessary technologies to support creative ideas in the electric power industry.
The two agreements were inked by Jean-Bernard Levy, chairman and CEO of EDF, and Ziyad bin Mohammed Al-Shiha, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Company.
Al-Shiha said the agreements support the company’s direction and plans to establish a scientific platform for research and development to test technologies before applying them in the electrical system.
The SEC strategy is based on a number of key areas to form a promising future vision for electrical services in the Kingdom.
“These… are smart solutions, (with) efficiency and reliability, and the development of customer services,” Al-Shiha said.
Al-Shiha added that EDF will provide consulting services and prepare a feasibility study for the project. The French will also provide consultancy services on the scope of work, technical specifications and technical support during the project launch.
The agreement on an “innovation incubator” aims for Saudi professionals to learn from the experiences of the French company to support SEC projects.
