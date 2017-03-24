Greek-Saudi ties in focus as Greece marks 196th National Day anniversary

RIYADH: Greek Ambassador Polychronis Polychroniou said Thursday that Greece and Saudi Arabia’s “core issues are identical, as both countries are pillars of stability in their respective regions, while there is remarkable progress on the fields of economic cooperation.”

Polychroniou made his remarks as Greeks in the Kingdom prepare to celebrate the 196th National Day on Saturday.

The Greek envoy on Wednesday hosted a reception for the diplomatic community and several hundreds of other guests at his residence inside the Diplomatic Quarter.

The ambassador told Arab News, “We enjoy a close political and economic cooperation with the Kingdom.”

He noted that Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos visited the Kingdom last month and met King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif.

“The visit was yet another confirmation of the excellent level of bilateral relations, Ambassador Polychroniou said.

He said that Greece is looking forward to enhance its cooperation with the Kingdom in the maritime sectors, tourism, health, education and agriculture.

“Cooperation in these areas is already strong, but we can help it grow even stronger. Other fields include construction, construction materials, energy, high technology products, satellite technology and telecommunications,” he noted.

He also said that “we are also working on a number of cooperation projects, which, we hope, will produce concrete results in the very near future. Cultural exchange is also of high importance for both countries.”

Asked about recommendations on innovation and human asset development in regard to Vision 2030, Polychroniou said, “Saudi people do not need advice anymore, as they are highly skilled and qualified.”

“I would say Vision 2030 is definitely on track as it envisages reforms that need to be promoted in every country, not just the Kingdom,” he said. “In this sense, Saudi Arabia is once again a pioneer for the wider region. We are also promoting significant changes to our economy and human development should be at the core of any structural reform.”

He said that there are 2,250 Greek nationals living in the Kingdom participating in mega projects.

“I would like to convey my appreciation to them,” he said. Many Greeks in Saudi Arabia are engineers, architects, consultants and doctors.