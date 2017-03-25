Saudi Arabia calls for more experts at Yemen human rights office

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia called for delegating more experts to the Yemen-based Human Rights Commission’s Office, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The move is important in order to back up workings of the Independent National Committee, in identifying violations and trespasses committed on the ground, SPA noted.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wassel, the Saudi Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, recently addressed the 34th session of the Human Rights Council in the European city.

Al-Wassel pointed to the Kingdom’s support for the Yemeni government in backing UN endeavors to realize peace and mitigate suffering of the Yemenis.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s unflinching position, in calling the international community to support Yemen’s legitimate government, in order to resume the peace process.