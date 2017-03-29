Saudi Royal Navy: Protection, support and special missions

JEDDAH: The Saudi Royal Navy works to protect the coast of the Kingdom and participates in providing military support and protection of oil facilities along the coast of the Arabian Gulf as part of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It monitors the movement of Yemeni ports and secures the Bab Al-Mandab Strait against hostile infiltrations to ensure security for the region and the world.

The naval forces participated in Operation Decisive Storm and Renewal of Hope that led to cutting off supplies to the Houthis and the liberation of a number of Yemeni ports.

The marine forces managed to liberate Jabal Al-Doud from the Houthi militias and ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s forces, according to SPA.

At the beginning of Operation Decisive Storm, the navy conducted a special operation that resulted in the evacuation of 86 people from diplomatic missions of countries in Yemen.

The Royal Saudi Navy frigates HMS Al-Dammam and HMS Yanbu of the Western Fleet implemented the evacuation in the waters facing the port of Aden, with the participation of maritime aviation and elements of special security units.

The navy also participated actively in Operation Golden Spear, which aims to secure ports, cities and the Yemeni west coast, where coalition forces have taken control of important coastal cities that were a supply force for militants, SPA said.

These areas were placed under strict control, and some of the tributaries of support for the Houthi militias and pro-Saleh forces were cut off, which paved the way for the coalition forces to liberate the port of Mukha.

On the level of military exercises, the Royal Saudi Navy participated in a number of maneuvers, including the Gulf Shield-1 exercises that were carried out in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

The Royal Saudi Navy also participated in the Aman-17 naval exercise, which was organized for the fifth time in Pakistan and included a number of Arab and Islamic countries, in addition to the US, Britain, France and China.

The Saudi Navy includes fleets along the western and eastern coasts of the Kingdom.

It has sophisticated stealth ships equipped with helipads in addition to systems of air defense sensors, submarine detection, minesweepers, multi-purpose landing ships, landing and support vessels and fuel tankers to supply marine vessels at sea, and locomotives that perform their functions in the oceans and contribute to search and rescue operations.

The warships patrol the Kingdom’s territorial waters, equipped with surface-to-surface missiles, anti-submarine torpedoes and anti-ship weapons. Saudi naval forces support a number of helicopters in their naval missions and participate in search and rescue operations and other missions.