Fashion

Modest models: The hijab-clad it-girls you need to follow for serious style advice

Arab News |
With 2 million followers on Instagram, this Arab American is making waves online. (Photo courtesy: @ascia_akf)

DUBAI: Instagram is a veritable treasure trove of sartorial style advice, full to the brim of fashionistas ready to be followed for inspiration.
However, there is a certain set of style bloggers making a name for themselves as the pioneers of modest fashion – Instagram’s hijab-wearing it-girls.
Read on for a bitesize round-up of these role models of modest fashion.
@summeralbarcha
This US-based style influencer is known for her love of layering and is followed by 379,000 avid fans.

a little pink in your life

A post shared by SUMMER ALBARCHA (@summeralbarcha) on

@hautehijab
Designer and CEO of Haute Hijab Melanie Elturk posts about food, travel and fashion and is followed by 148,000 users.
@heba_jay
This Arab-American fashion blogger posts to her 158,000 followers about everyday outfits anyone can emulate.
@basma_k
This London-based beauty blogger boasts 382,000 followers and has her own unique style.

Weekend vibes

A post shared by Basma K (@basma_k) on

@ascia_akf
With 2 million followers on Instagram, this Arab American has a lot to smile about. Her account features her show-stopping casual style and trips around the world.

Pretty print ting.

A post shared by Ascia AKF (@ascia_akf) on

