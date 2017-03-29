Modest models: The hijab-clad it-girls you need to follow for serious style advice

DUBAI: Instagram is a veritable treasure trove of sartorial style advice, full to the brim of fashionistas ready to be followed for inspiration.

However, there is a certain set of style bloggers making a name for themselves as the pioneers of modest fashion – Instagram’s hijab-wearing it-girls.

Read on for a bitesize round-up of these role models of modest fashion.

@summeralbarcha

This US-based style influencer is known for her love of layering and is followed by 379,000 avid fans.



Designer and CEO of Haute Hijab Melanie Elturk posts about food, travel and fashion and is followed by 148,000 users.This Arab-American fashion blogger posts to her 158,000 followers about everyday outfits anyone can emulate.This London-based beauty blogger boasts 382,000 followers and has her own unique style.With 2 million followers on Instagram, this Arab American has a lot to smile about. Her account features her show-stopping casual style and trips around the world.