  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US

Associated Press |
Riyad Al-Maliki, the Palestinian National Authority’s foreign minister, attends the Arab League Summit at the Dead Sea, Jordan.(AP Photo)

JORDAN: Arab leaders are gathering for an annual summit where the call for Palestinian statehood is to take center stage.
The summit on Wednesday is expected to endorse key Palestinian positions, signaling to President Donald Trump ahead of White House meetings with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan that a deal on Palestinian statehood must precede any Israeli-Arab normalization.
The Palestinian issue also serves as a showcase for Arab unity in a fractured region, where leaders often find themselves on opposite sides of long-running conflicts.
From their venue on the shores of Jordan’s Dead Sea, leaders from 21 Arab countries have a view of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
President Bashar Assad is absent. He hasn’t been invited since Syria’s suspension from the Arab League following the 2011 uprising.

Related Articles

JORDAN: Arab leaders are gathering for an annual summit where the call for Palestinian statehood is to take center stage.
The summit on Wednesday is expected to endorse key Palestinian positions, signaling to President Donald Trump ahead of White House meetings with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan that a deal on Palestinian statehood must precede any Israeli-Arab normalization.
The Palestinian issue also serves as a showcase for Arab unity in a fractured region, where leaders often find themselves on opposite sides of long-running conflicts.
From their venue on the shores of Jordan’s Dead Sea, leaders from 21 Arab countries have a view of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
President Bashar Assad is absent. He hasn’t been invited since Syria’s suspension from the Arab League following the 2011 uprising.

Tags: Palestine Jordan Annual summit Egypt 28th Arab Summit Arab Summit

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Watch: Dubai Police release dramatic footage of sea rescue mission

DUBAI: Dubai Police released dramatic footage of a rescue mission undertaken on Tuesday night...

Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US

JORDAN: Arab leaders are gathering for an annual summit where the call for Palestinian statehood...

Watch: Dubai Police release dramatic footage of sea rescue mission
Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US
Turkey to discuss Syria, Gulen with US’s Tillerson: foreign minister
Heads of state arrive in Jordan for summit
Arab leaders seek common ground on Palestinian state
Exclusive: Palestinian Authority warns against Jerusalem Embassy move
Latest News
Twitter erupts with memes, jokes as Britain readies to trigger Article 50
SWAT body camera captures dramatic scene of hostage standoff
Watch: Dubai Police release dramatic footage of sea rescue mission
British envoy readies to hand over Brexit letter
Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US
Modest models: The hijab-clad it-girls you need to follow for serious style advice
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR