  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Meningitis outbreak kills nearly 270 in Nigeria: officials

World

Meningitis outbreak kills nearly 270 in Nigeria: officials

AFP |
Children are treated for meningitis in Africa. (AFP)

ABUJA: Nearly 270 people, most of them children, have died in the past five months during the latest meningitis outbreak to hit Nigeria, public health officials said Wednesday.
“Presently we have 1,828 suspected cases... and we have 269 deaths in about 15 states,” Olubunmi Ojo of the National Center for Disease Control told local television.
At least five northern states — Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger — and the Federal Capital Territory have been hit hard and have crossed the threshold for an epidemic, she added.
Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, director of disease control at the federal ministry of health in Abuja, said those six states accounted for 1,090 infected people and 154 deaths.
“Zamfara State alone recorded 590 cases, out of which 29 people have died,” he told AFP.
Laboratory tests have confirmed that the disease was of a new Type C strain, he added.
The World Health Organization said on March 24 that children aged five to 14 were the most affected age group in this latest epidemic, accounting for about half of all reported cases.
A large-scale vaccination program had begun, it added.
Nigeria lies in the so-called “meningitis belt” of sub-Saharan Africa, stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east, where outbreaks of the disease are a regular occurence.
The country and neighboring Niger were both badly hit by meningitis outbreaks in 2015, when over 13,700 people were infected in six months, with more than 1,100 deaths.
Meningitis is caused by different types of bacteria, six of which can cause epidemics. It is transmitted between people through coughs and sneezes, and facilitated by cramped living conditions and close contact.
The illness causes acute inflammation of the outer layers of the brain and spinal cord, with the most common symptoms being fever, headache and neck stiffness.

Related Articles

ABUJA: Nearly 270 people, most of them children, have died in the past five months during the latest meningitis outbreak to hit Nigeria, public health officials said Wednesday.
“Presently we have 1,828 suspected cases... and we have 269 deaths in about 15 states,” Olubunmi Ojo of the National Center for Disease Control told local television.
At least five northern states — Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger — and the Federal Capital Territory have been hit hard and have crossed the threshold for an epidemic, she added.
Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, director of disease control at the federal ministry of health in Abuja, said those six states accounted for 1,090 infected people and 154 deaths.
“Zamfara State alone recorded 590 cases, out of which 29 people have died,” he told AFP.
Laboratory tests have confirmed that the disease was of a new Type C strain, he added.
The World Health Organization said on March 24 that children aged five to 14 were the most affected age group in this latest epidemic, accounting for about half of all reported cases.
A large-scale vaccination program had begun, it added.
Nigeria lies in the so-called “meningitis belt” of sub-Saharan Africa, stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east, where outbreaks of the disease are a regular occurence.
The country and neighboring Niger were both badly hit by meningitis outbreaks in 2015, when over 13,700 people were infected in six months, with more than 1,100 deaths.
Meningitis is caused by different types of bacteria, six of which can cause epidemics. It is transmitted between people through coughs and sneezes, and facilitated by cramped living conditions and close contact.
The illness causes acute inflammation of the outer layers of the brain and spinal cord, with the most common symptoms being fever, headache and neck stiffness.

Tags: Abuja children Nigeria dead Africa Hunger 2017

Comments

MORE FROM World

Assad ‘hindrance to moving forward’

NEW YORK: US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said on Wednesday that Syria’s President Bashar...

Former PM Valls endorses Macron for French presidency

PARIS: French centrist presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has won the backing of Socialist former...

Assad ‘hindrance to moving forward’
Former PM Valls endorses Macron for French presidency
It’s over: Britain files for divorce from the EU
The end of a loveless marriage
UK still partner in NATO, Europe: Berlin
India court bans sale of 800,000 vehicles over emission levels
Latest News
‘Baywatch’ cast takes over CinemaCon
Saudi Film Festival highlights socio-cultural issues
Dylan finally to receive Nobel in Stockholm
Lebanese star Mory Hatem auditions for Disney’s Aladdin
Assad ‘hindrance to moving forward’
1 views
Former PM Valls endorses Macron for French presidency
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR