EU official advocates ‘collective approach’ to regional stability

THE DEAD SEA, Jordan: European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini on Wednesday said the EU and the Arab region are “going through years of suffering. Peace and reconciliation can only come through a truly collective and cooperative approach.”

Addressing Arab leaders at the Arab Summit, Mogherini said no regional or global power alone holds the key to stabilizing the Middle East or North Africa.

“Peace… requires everyone’s constructive contribution,” the EU official said. “It requires cooperation between Europe and the Arab world, within the Arab world and within the broader region. We need to open up new channels between continents and nations; within countries and among people.”

Mogherini added: “I would like to start from a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine. This is and will continue to be a top priority for the European Union. A peaceful solution of this conflict, or even progress in that direction, could set a whole new paradigm for cooperation in the region, including on security.”

She said the EU will continue to work for the unity of the entire international community.

“We also believe that the Arab Peace Initiative is as relevant as ever — probably even more than ever — and has a central role to play,” she said. “If translated into concrete action, it can provide the regional framework for peace.”

She said that next week the EU will co-host in Brussels the international conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.

“We aim at building on the achievements of the London conference to support Syrians and their host countries. But we also seek to strengthen the international and collective support for the UN-mediated talks in Geneva,” Mogherini said.

Turning to Iraq, Mogherini said it is proving that the fight against Daesh can be won and stability can be restored.

She added that reconciliation and the re-establishment of trust in the state institutions and the reconstruction of the liberated areas are crucial to the future of Iraq.

The EU is also determined to increase its work for Yemen and work with all Arab states to contribute to a political solution of this crisis and to end the humanitarian suffering, she said.

On Libya, Mogherini said solving the current political crisis within the framework of the Libyan political agreement is Libya’s responsibility.

“But we need to recognize that together, as the international

community, as the region, we can accompany our Libyan friends in a more effective manner, joining our forces,” she said.

“In times of uncertainty we need to work together even more than ever. The European Union is ready to strengthen our friendship and our partnership to build peace, guarantee security, foster economic, social and technological development. We are ready to work together.”