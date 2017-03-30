Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit

LONDON: Lloyd’s of London will open a Brussels office in early 2019 due to Brexit, the insurance market said Thursday, one day after the UK government triggered the nation’s EU divorce.
“Following the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, a subsidiary office will be opened in Brussels with the intention that it will be operational” from January 2, 2019, Lloyd’s said in its annual results statement.
