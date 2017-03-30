  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 11 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit

AFP |
Commuters walk past an entrance to the Lloyds building in central London. (AFP)

LONDON: Lloyd’s of London will open a Brussels office in early 2019 due to Brexit, the insurance market said Thursday, one day after the UK government triggered the nation’s EU divorce.
“Following the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, a subsidiary office will be opened in Brussels with the intention that it will be operational” from January 2, 2019, Lloyd’s said in its annual results statement.

Related Articles

LONDON: Lloyd’s of London will open a Brussels office in early 2019 due to Brexit, the insurance market said Thursday, one day after the UK government triggered the nation’s EU divorce.
“Following the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, a subsidiary office will be opened in Brussels with the intention that it will be operational” from January 2, 2019, Lloyd’s said in its annual results statement.

Tags: Lloyd's European Union Brexit London Brussels

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Samsung Galaxy S8: 5 new features to look out for

DUBAI: On Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S8 smartphones which incorporate a host of...

Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit

LONDON: Lloyd’s of London will open a Brussels office in early 2019 due to Brexit, the insurance...

Samsung Galaxy S8: 5 new features to look out for
Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit
Where should bankers bank on moving after Brexit? The top 10 European cities to relocate to
Two-in-one convertible laptops set to be top ticket item at GITEX Shopper
Dulsco begins construction work for new recycling plant
‘Linda’ TV app takes top prize at CABSAT 2017 ‘Appathon’
Latest News
World’s oldest spacewoman sets spacewalking record
16 views
Meet two young Saudi actors who are making waves at the Saudi Film Festival
9 views
Italy: Police detain 4 suspected of being part of jihad cell
20 views
H&M launches new upmarket brand as profits slow
22 views
EXCLUSIVE-More than 100 die in Malaysian immigration detention camps in 2 years
31 views
US Secretary of State Tillerson in Turkey for talks
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR