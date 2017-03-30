  • Search form

Middle-East

Number of Syrian refugees passes five million: UN

AFP
Syria’s devastating civil war, now in its seventh year, has rendered more than half the country’s population refugees. The conflict has left more than 320,000 people dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (AFP)
GENEVA: The number of refugees who have fled the devastating conflict in Syria has passed five million, the United Nations said Thursday.
“As the number of men, women and children fleeing six years of war in Syria passes the five million mark, the international community needs to do more to help them,” the UN refugee agency said in a statement.
