First Jeddah Food Festival serves up tasty cultural treat

JEDDAH: The first Jeddah Food Festival opened Thursday, one of two cultural events that have sparked a buzz of entertainment in the city.

The festival, which is open through April 8, runs concurrently with the Jeddah Historical Festival.

It is held under the patronage of Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed and hospitality committee at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), with the cooperation of the Renad exhibition company.

Jeddah Food Festival spans 30,000 square meters, with more than 114 companies and restaurants participating, offering everything from Asian to traditional Arabic cuisine.

The event has 35 different entertainment activities for families and children, including stand-up comedy, shadow theater and live cooking shows.

Mazen Batterjee, vice chairman of the JCCI, said food plays a very important role in cultural exchanges.

He said the Jeddah Food Festival, held during the school break, is an opportunity for the people of Jeddah and visitors to enjoy the hospitality of different countries.

Adil A. Munief Mohammed Makki, chairman of the hospitality committee at the JCCI, said the Jeddah Food Festival is expected to become an annual event, with a mission to promote the Saudi hospitality industry, attract foreign and local investments and support domestic tourism.