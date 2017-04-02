  • Search form

Middle-East

Jets hit Syrian fighters outpost near Turkish border

AMMAN: Jets believed to be Russian hit an outpost run by moderate Syrian fighters forces in northwestern Syria near a major border crossing with Turkey, killing at least one fighter and wounding several people, two Syrian fighters sources said on Sunday.
They said several raids overnight hit Babeska, a village in Idlib province that has become a haven for several moderate Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, mainly Jaish al Islam, a major insurgent group that controls the last major Syrian fighters stronghold on the doorstep of the Syrian capital.
Jaish al Islam is a signatory to a fragile cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey at the end of last year. Syrian fighters say Russia has failed to put pressure on the Syrian government to ensure the cease-fire holds.
The Syrian government considers Jaish al Islam a terrorist group and blames it alongside other insurgents for waging recent attacks on the government-held areas in the capital.
The village also houses hundreds of families and fighters from the Damascus suburb of Daraya which was evacuated by Syrian fighters and surrendered to government control last year.
War jets also believed to be Russian also struck Urum al Kubra town in fighters-held western Aleppo countryside where five civilians were killed, in an area that witnessed fighting between Syrian fighters and the Syrian army, Syrian fighters said.

