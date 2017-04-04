‘I am proud to be a Muslim,’ supermodel Bella Hadid tells magazine

  • Search form

Supermodel Bella Hadid this week opened up about her Palestinian father’s immigration experience in an interview with Porter magazine. (Photo courtesy: Porter magazine)

DUBAI: Supermodel Bella Hadid this week opened up about her Palestinian father’s immigration experience and her embrace of Islam in an interview with Porter magazine.
Bella, along with her supermodel sister Gigi and brother Anwar, are the children of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, who lived in Syria and Lebanon before he moved to the US in his teens.
“My dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so it’s actually very close to home for my sister and brother and me,” Bella said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s recent measures against incoming refugees.

“He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim,” she added.
On her rise to fame, the model added: “It gets really overwhelming…You feel really overexposed and you don’t want to see anybody... I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again.”

