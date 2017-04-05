British store Topshop accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Palestinian-style playsuit

DUBAI: British retail store Topshop, which has outlets around the world, is being accused of cultural appropriation by Twitter users angry over an outfit in its latest collection.

The retailer has come under fire online for its “Scarf Playsuit” which uses the same print as a Palestinian keffiyeh, a checkered scarf which is imbued with historical and cultural meaning for many Palestinians.

“Get festival-ready with this cute playsuit in monochrome scarf print with knot tie neck detail,” the website description reads. “Team with sliders for perfect summer-cool.”

Many social media users are accusing the brand of appropriating Palestinian culture.



.@Topshop decided it would be ok to take a Palestinian keffiyeh- a very important cultural symbol- and make it a "scarf playsuit." NOPE. pic.twitter.com/oiGokzbzuz — Dena Takruri (@Dena) April 4, 2017

topshop is ugly as hell for this. it's a KEFFIYEH not a damn scarf playsuit. there is so much meaning and spilled blood behind this pic.twitter.com/L4fr5nVAmc — lil bean head (@basedruba) April 4, 2017

Nope. @Topshop NOPE. This is a Palestinian keffiyeh, NOT a "scarf playsuit." https://t.co/0QmahLiZ9v — Samer / سامر (@WaladShami) April 4, 2017

found the cultural appropriation section of topshop pic.twitter.com/6fYwrJkYKk — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) March 29, 2017

“Probably the worst cultural appropriation yet. @topshop are charging $75 for this “scarf playsuit,” which is a Palestinian keffiyeh print,” one user said.Another posted: “Topshop is ugly as hell for this. it’s a keffiyeh not a … scarf playsuit. there is so much meaning and spilled blood behind this.”The brand has been accused of cultural appropriation before, over its line of Native American-inspired outfits.