  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Russia says Syria gas incident caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal

Middle-East

Russia says Syria gas incident caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal

Reuters, AFP |
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website on April 4, 2017, shows a civil defense member helping a child who is being sprayed with water, said to be in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. (Social Media Website via Reuters TV)
A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack. (AFP / Omar haj Kadour)
2 photos
MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that a poisonous gas contamination in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun was the result of gas leaking from a rebel chemical weapons depot after it was hit by Syrian government air strikes.
The death toll from the suspected chemical weapons attack has risen to 72, 20 of them children, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.
“There were also 17 women among the dead and the death toll could rise further because there are people missing,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The United States has blamed the administration of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack, in which scores of people are reported to have been killed.
“Yesterday, from 11:30 am to 12:30 p.m. local time, Syrian aviation made a strike on a large terrorist ammunition depot and a concentration of military hardware in the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun town,” Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konoshenkov said in a statement posted on YouTube.
“On the territory of the depot there were workshops which produced chemical warfare munitions.”
He said the chemical munitions had been used by rebels in Aleppo last year. “The poisoning symptoms of the victims in Khan Sheikhoun shown on videos in social networks are the same as they were in autumn of the previous year in Aleppo,” Konoshenkov said.
The UN Security Council was to meet later on Wednesday to debate a Western-drafted resolution condemning the air strike.
Rebel groups led by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh Al-Sham Front vowed revenge for Tuesday’s strike in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province in the northwest.



(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

The UN Security Council was to meet later on Wednesday to debate a Western-drafted resolution condemning the air strike.
But Moscow, which holds a veto, defended its Damascus ally saying that while Syrian aircraft had carried out a strike, the chemicals were part of a “terrorist” stockpile of “toxic substances” that had been hit on the ground.
Rebel groups led by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh Al-Sham Front vowed revenge for Tuesday’s strike in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province in the northwest.
MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that a poisonous gas contamination in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun was the result of gas leaking from a rebel chemical weapons depot after it was hit by Syrian government air strikes.
The death toll from the suspected chemical weapons attack has risen to 72, 20 of them children, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.
“There were also 17 women among the dead and the death toll could rise further because there are people missing,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The United States has blamed the administration of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack, in which scores of people are reported to have been killed.
“Yesterday, from 11:30 am to 12:30 p.m. local time, Syrian aviation made a strike on a large terrorist ammunition depot and a concentration of military hardware in the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun town,” Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konoshenkov said in a statement posted on YouTube.
“On the territory of the depot there were workshops which produced chemical warfare munitions.”
He said the chemical munitions had been used by rebels in Aleppo last year. “The poisoning symptoms of the victims in Khan Sheikhoun shown on videos in social networks are the same as they were in autumn of the previous year in Aleppo,” Konoshenkov said.
The UN Security Council was to meet later on Wednesday to debate a Western-drafted resolution condemning the air strike.
Rebel groups led by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh Al-Sham Front vowed revenge for Tuesday’s strike in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province in the northwest.



(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

The UN Security Council was to meet later on Wednesday to debate a Western-drafted resolution condemning the air strike.
But Moscow, which holds a veto, defended its Damascus ally saying that while Syrian aircraft had carried out a strike, the chemicals were part of a “terrorist” stockpile of “toxic substances” that had been hit on the ground.
Rebel groups led by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh Al-Sham Front vowed revenge for Tuesday’s strike in the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province in the northwest.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Russia says Syria gas incident caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that a poisonous gas contamination in the...

Syrian chemical attack sparks global outrage

KHAN SHEIKHUN: A suspected chemical attack killed at least 58 civilians in opposition-held...

Russia says Syria gas incident caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal
Syrian chemical attack sparks global outrage
Extremism, terror take center stage in Saudi-British talks
At White House, Jordan king to present Arab view on peace
For Palestinian women, football not just about winning
UN expands civilian camps as Mosul airstrikes resume
Latest News
Russia says Syria gas incident caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal
13 views
British store Topshop accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Palestinian-style playsuit
16 views
Pink Star diamond sells for $71.2 million, becoming the world’s most expensive gemstone
83 views
Kendall Jenner’s ‘tone deaf’ protest Pepsi ad prompts online backlash
197 views
UK to cooperate with Saudi Arabia over Vision 2030 plan
404 views
Syrian chemical attack sparks global outrage
2166 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR