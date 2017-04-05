  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Muslim man dies after attack by cow vigilantes in India

World

Muslim man dies after attack by cow vigilantes in India

Agence France Presse |
A Rajasthani nomad walks with his cows and oxen on a highway in Sultanpur in the northern state of Haryana in this file photo. Indian police on Wednesday said a Muslim man died two days after he was attacked by hundreds of Hindu vigilantes while transporting cows in Alwar, Rajasthan. (REUTERS/Kamal Kishore)
NEW DELHI: A Muslim man has died after he was attacked by hundreds of Hindu vigilantes while transporting cows in India, police said Wednesday, amid rising tensions over the slaughter of the sacred animal.
Pehlu Khan, 55, died in hospital late Monday, two days after a mob attacked his cattle truck on a highway in Alwar in the western state of Rajasthan.
Cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, and their slaughter is illegal in many states.
In parts of northern and western India, squads of vigilantes roam highways inspecting livestock trucks for any trace of the animal.
Alwar police chief Rahul Prakash said at least six others were injured in the attack, but had now been discharged from the hospital.
Police are still trying to identify the attackers and have filed a murder case, he said, adding that a postmortem would determine the cause of Khan’s death.
“We are yet to receive the postmortem report but he had multiple rib fractures,” he told AFP.
Prakash said the victim and his associates were returning to their home state of Haryana when the mob intercepted their vehicle.
At least 10 Muslim men have been killed in similar incidents across the country by Hindu mobs on suspicion of eating beef or smuggling cows in the last two years.
In 2015 a Muslim man was lynched by his neighbors over rumors that he had slaughtered a cow. Police later said the meat was mutton.
Critics say the vigilantes were emboldened by the election in 2014 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Last year Modi criticized the cow-protection vigilantes and urged a crackdown against groups using religion as a cover for committing crimes.
But last month, he appointed a right-wing Hindu priest to head the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, which is also home to much of the country’s meat industry.
Shortly after he was sworn in, police began shutting butcher shops, grinding much of the industry to a halt.
NEW DELHI: A Muslim man has died after he was attacked by hundreds of Hindu vigilantes while transporting cows in India, police said Wednesday, amid rising tensions over the slaughter of the sacred animal.
Pehlu Khan, 55, died in hospital late Monday, two days after a mob attacked his cattle truck on a highway in Alwar in the western state of Rajasthan.
Cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, and their slaughter is illegal in many states.
In parts of northern and western India, squads of vigilantes roam highways inspecting livestock trucks for any trace of the animal.
Alwar police chief Rahul Prakash said at least six others were injured in the attack, but had now been discharged from the hospital.
Police are still trying to identify the attackers and have filed a murder case, he said, adding that a postmortem would determine the cause of Khan’s death.
“We are yet to receive the postmortem report but he had multiple rib fractures,” he told AFP.
Prakash said the victim and his associates were returning to their home state of Haryana when the mob intercepted their vehicle.
At least 10 Muslim men have been killed in similar incidents across the country by Hindu mobs on suspicion of eating beef or smuggling cows in the last two years.
In 2015 a Muslim man was lynched by his neighbors over rumors that he had slaughtered a cow. Police later said the meat was mutton.
Critics say the vigilantes were emboldened by the election in 2014 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Last year Modi criticized the cow-protection vigilantes and urged a crackdown against groups using religion as a cover for committing crimes.
But last month, he appointed a right-wing Hindu priest to head the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, which is also home to much of the country’s meat industry.
Shortly after he was sworn in, police began shutting butcher shops, grinding much of the industry to a halt.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Muslim man dies after attack by cow vigilantes in India

NEW DELHI: A Muslim man has died after he was attacked by hundreds of Hindu vigilantes while...

Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistani authorities say a suicide bombing in eastern Punjab province has killed...

Muslim man dies after attack by cow vigilantes in India
Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers
World’s longest gas pipeline could be built by 2025
Solidarity, resolve expressed after Russia attack; toll hits 14
At White House, Jordan king to present Arab view on peace
Spain seizes property worth $735m linked to Assad’s uncle
Latest News
Muslim man dies after attack by cow vigilantes in India
Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers
25 views
Russia says Syria gas incident caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal
78 views
British store Topshop accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Palestinian-style playsuit
48 views
Pink Star diamond sells for $71.2 million, becoming the world’s most expensive gemstone
124 views
Kendall Jenner’s ‘tone deaf’ protest Pepsi ad prompts online backlash
246 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR