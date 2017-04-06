Twitter users mock controversial Pepsi ad with Arab Spring jokes

DUBAI: As the controversy over Pepsi’s ill-fated advert with Kendall Jenner mounts, with the beverage giant pulling the ad and apologizing on Wednesday, Twitter users are making a host of Arab Spring-related jokes.

Arab social media users have taken to the Internet in droves after the advert garnered international backlash online.

The ad shows Kendall Jenner, a member of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV family, stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of smiling, young protesters. The protesters cheer after Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, who takes a sip.

However, social media users slammed the clip, saying it made light of the recent spate of protests in the US.

After initially defending the advert, Pepsi on Wednesday issues an apology, stating: “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding… Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

Meanwhile, Arab Twitter users are linking the clip to the Arab Spring protests which flared up in 2011.

“Now we know the solution to oppressive Middle East governments is Pepsi. The problem with the Arab Spring is that it was powered by “Bibsi’,” one user joked, referring to the typically Arab pronunciation of the word “Pepsi.”



Pepsi would've made the Arab Spring revolutions a lot more loving and less violent pic.twitter.com/FkSMzhykGC — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) April 5, 2017

if only the Arab spring had Pepsi cola — sky (@space_blues) April 5, 2017

Tiananmen Square and the Arab Spring should've never happened if they had Kendall Jenner and a can of .@pepsi. — Albert Pacino (@KanyeAdobada) April 5, 2017

“Pepsi would’ve made the Arab Spring revolutions a lot more loving and less violent,” another user tweeted.Another user sighed “if only the Arab spring had Pepsi cola.”“Tiananmen Square and the Arab Spring should’ve never happened if they had Kendall Jenner and a can of @pepsi,” one Twitter user surmised.PepsiCo. Inc. had previously said the ad was created by its in-house team and that it would “be seen globally across TV and digital” platforms.It initially described the spot as featuring “multiple lives, stories and emotional connections that show passion, joy, unbound and uninhibited moments. No matter the occasion, big or small, these are the moments that make us feel alive.” That description was also derided on social media.The Purchase, New York, company had stood by the ad late Tuesday. By Wednesday, it was apologizing to Jenner for putting her “in this position.” (With the Associated Press)