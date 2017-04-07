  • Search form

Food & Health

KFC to stop using chickens raised with human antibiotics

Associated Press
A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of fried chicken is seen in this picture illustration taken (REUTERS)
NEW YORK: KFC says it plans to stop serving chicken given antibiotics important to human health.
The fried chicken chain says the change will be completed by the end of next year at all of its US restaurants. Other fast food companies have made similar pledges, including McDonald’s Corp.
Meat producers give animals antibiotics to make them grow faster and prevent illness, a practice that has become a public health issue. Officials say it can lead to germs becoming resistant to drugs, making antibiotics no longer effective in treating some illnesses in humans.
KFC, owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands Inc., has more than 4,000 restaurants in the US
NEW YORK: KFC says it plans to stop serving chicken given antibiotics important to human health.
The fried chicken chain says the change will be completed by the end of next year at all of its US restaurants. Other fast food companies have made similar pledges, including McDonald’s Corp.
Meat producers give animals antibiotics to make them grow faster and prevent illness, a practice that has become a public health issue. Officials say it can lead to germs becoming resistant to drugs, making antibiotics no longer effective in treating some illnesses in humans.
KFC, owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands Inc., has more than 4,000 restaurants in the US

