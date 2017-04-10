Arab News to host panel on ‘Middle East’s perception problem’

JEDDAH: Perceptions about the Middle East will come under the microscope this week at a panel discussion hosted by Arab News.

The event, held at the Top CEO Conference and Awards, will probe the region’s image in Europe and wider world at a time of deep global division and upheaval.

Titled “The Middle East’s perception problem,” it will examine the region’s image, how it can be changed, and why there has arguably been a failure in communication with the rest of the world.

Moderated by Faisal J. Abbas, editor in chief of Arab News, the panel will comprise of four key experts working in the region or world of diplomacy.

Former German Ambassador Dr. Gunter Mulack, of the German Orient Institute in Berlin, will speak on the panel. Mulack entered into the German diplomatic service in 1971, and served mostly in the Arab world. He was German ambassador to Bahrain, Kuwait and Syria as well as consul general in Casablanca, along with other postings.

Elisabetta Martini, the consul general of Italy based in Jeddah, will also speak on the panel. Martini is also Italian special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and author of several papers on the reform of the UN Security Council.

Khaled Al-Maeena, managing partner of Quartz communication company, will join the panel discussion. The former Arab News editor has a unique perspective about the image of the region overseas, having held a broad range of positions in the Saudi media over almost 30 years. His roles have included CEO of a PR firm, TV news anchor, radio announcer and journalist.

Michael Garin, CEO of the Abu Dhabi-based media and entertainment company Image Nation, will also speak during the discussion at the Top CEO event. With over 40 years’ experience in the industry, Garin oversees Image Nation’s strategy and operations and has played a vital role in forging key international partnerships. His media career began at Time Inc. where he worked for TIME, Fortune and Time-Life Television for over a decade.

The Top CEO Conference and Awards will include both on- and off-record sessions. Some of the topics that will be covered include: New technologies, challenges of slow growth, the ‘broken job machine’, and women and leadership.

Frank Kane, Arab News’ senior business columnist, is also moderating a panel discussion on public-private partnerships.

It is the first time the Top CEO event has been held in Saudi Arabia, following previous sessions in Dubai. Held at King Abdullah Economic City near Jeddah, it will run from April 10-11.



More information is available at http://www.topceo.me.