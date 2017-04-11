35,000 Saudi women studying abroad on govt scholarships

JEDDAH: Some 35,000 Saudi women are studying abroad in 60 countries on government scholarships, said Shoura member Huda Al-Hulaisi, adding that Vision 2030 is based on the role of women and youths.

She noted the gains of Saudi women in recent years as they have become members of the Shoura Council and municipal councils.

Saudi women in 2015 constituted 51.8 percent of university students in the Kingdom, she said, adding that employing women and increasing their proportion of the labor market from the current 22 percent to 30 percent is a priority for the state.