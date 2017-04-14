Saudi Arabia’s first Japanese orchestra concert wows Riyadh audience

RIYADH: Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi opened the first Japanese full orchestra concert in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night here at King Fahad Cultural Center.

The concert was organized as part of a Saudi-Japan music exchange program, under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information and the Embassy of Japan.



Japanese Ambassador Norihiro Okuda also attended the event. As a crowd representing all segments of Saudi society, especially the youth, turned up for the mega cultural event, the main attraction was a concert conducted by Hirofumi Yoshida.

Yoshida led a group of 80 members. Soloist Fumiyuki Kato and violinist Yumiko Hamasaki joined him, producing soothing music that delighted the audience.

(Arab News Photos by Iqbal Hossain and Bashir Saleh)