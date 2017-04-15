Saudi green card is ‘for investors and scientifically skilled’

JEDDAH: Fahad bin Juma, vice chairman of the Shoura Council Financial Committee, said eligibility for the Saudi green card will be determined by a number of entities topped by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, according to Al-Watan newspaper.

He said in order to meet the eligibility criteria, applicants must possess scientific skills or professional qualities that are not abundantly available in the Kingdom, or they should be company owners who can invest in the country.

He said the availability of the card would be limited due to such criteria, and also because foreigners are able to obtain a Saudi investment license.

JEDDAH: Fahad bin Juma, vice chairman of the Shoura Council Financial Committee, said eligibility for the Saudi green card will be determined by a number of entities topped by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, according to Al-Watan newspaper.

He said in order to meet the eligibility criteria, applicants must possess scientific skills or professional qualities that are not abundantly available in the Kingdom, or they should be company owners who can invest in the country.

He said the availability of the card would be limited due to such criteria, and also because foreigners are able to obtain a Saudi investment license.