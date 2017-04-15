  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi green card is ‘for investors and scientifically skilled’

Saudi Arabia

Saudi green card is ‘for investors and scientifically skilled’

Arab News |
JEDDAH: Fahad bin Juma, vice chairman of the Shoura Council Financial Committee, said eligibility for the Saudi green card will be determined by a number of entities topped by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, according to Al-Watan newspaper.
He said in order to meet the eligibility criteria, applicants must possess scientific skills or professional qualities that are not abundantly available in the Kingdom, or they should be company owners who can invest in the country.
He said the availability of the card would be limited due to such criteria, and also because foreigners are able to obtain a Saudi investment license.
JEDDAH: Fahad bin Juma, vice chairman of the Shoura Council Financial Committee, said eligibility for the Saudi green card will be determined by a number of entities topped by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, according to Al-Watan newspaper.
He said in order to meet the eligibility criteria, applicants must possess scientific skills or professional qualities that are not abundantly available in the Kingdom, or they should be company owners who can invest in the country.
He said the availability of the card would be limited due to such criteria, and also because foreigners are able to obtain a Saudi investment license.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Minister calls for more universities to solve overcrowding

RIYADH: The education minister is seeking to increase the number of universities or expand...

Saudi Arabia ‘at forefront of global humanitarian effort’

PARIS: A Saudi official told a seminar in Paris that the Kingdom is among the key global...

Saudi Minister calls for more universities to solve overcrowding
Saudi Arabia ‘at forefront of global humanitarian effort’
Saudi green card is ‘for investors and scientifically skilled’
Saudi Civil Defense launches truck driver safety program
Nebras works to fortify future generations through building national capabilities
Report shows 80% of job seekers in Saudi Arabia are women
Latest News
North Korea warns against US “hysteria” as it marks founder’s birth
369 views
Saudi Minister calls for more universities to solve overcrowding
245 views
Nigeria marks 3 years since schoolgirls’ mass abduction
73 views
Expenses probe: French prosecutors seek to lift Le Pen’s immunity
57 views
Russia, Iran, Syria issue warning to US after trilateral meeting
1285 views
Escaping Mosul, Iraqi women give birth where they can
237 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR