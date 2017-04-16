  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Indian metro probes porn screened at busy station

World

Indian metro probes porn screened at busy station

AFP |

NEW DELHI: Hardcore pornography that flashed onto a giant screen at one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations has prompted red-faced rail authorities to launch an investigation, an official said Sunday, after footage of the incident was shared widely online.
Commuters were stopped in their tracks at the station in the Indian capital’s central business district of Connaught Place last weekend when the x-rated footage began playing on a large screen that normally broadcasts advertisements for luxury property or credit card schemes.
Scores of people captured the moment on their mobile phones and the images have since gone viral on social media.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesman Mohinder Yadav told AFP Sunday that authorities were trying to identify three suspects believed to be behind the incident last Sunday.
DMRC said the offending screen was operated by a private company and had an unsecure WiFi network, leaving it accessible to others.
“As per CCTV footage, three men have run (the) porn clip through their mobile on this TV,” the DMRC said in a statement late Saturday, adding that the contractor in charge of the screen would be required to have password protection from now on.
The incident made headlines in a country where talk about sex or even public displays of affection are seen by many as taboo.
Mainstream cinema is stripped of raunchiness by India’s socially-conservative censor board, which muted the word “lesbian” from a Hindi-language film, blocked the release of a toned-down version of the erotic movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” in 2015, and deemed two James Bond kissing scenes unsuitable for an Indian audience.

Related Articles

NEW DELHI: Hardcore pornography that flashed onto a giant screen at one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations has prompted red-faced rail authorities to launch an investigation, an official said Sunday, after footage of the incident was shared widely online.
Commuters were stopped in their tracks at the station in the Indian capital’s central business district of Connaught Place last weekend when the x-rated footage began playing on a large screen that normally broadcasts advertisements for luxury property or credit card schemes.
Scores of people captured the moment on their mobile phones and the images have since gone viral on social media.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesman Mohinder Yadav told AFP Sunday that authorities were trying to identify three suspects believed to be behind the incident last Sunday.
DMRC said the offending screen was operated by a private company and had an unsecure WiFi network, leaving it accessible to others.
“As per CCTV footage, three men have run (the) porn clip through their mobile on this TV,” the DMRC said in a statement late Saturday, adding that the contractor in charge of the screen would be required to have password protection from now on.
The incident made headlines in a country where talk about sex or even public displays of affection are seen by many as taboo.
Mainstream cinema is stripped of raunchiness by India’s socially-conservative censor board, which muted the word “lesbian” from a Hindi-language film, blocked the release of a toned-down version of the erotic movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” in 2015, and deemed two James Bond kissing scenes unsuitable for an Indian audience.

Tags: India metro porn

Comments

MORE FROM World

Hope fades for Sri Lanka missing, garbage toll hits 23

COLOMBO: Hopes of finding anyone alive under a collapsed mountain of garbage in Sri Lanka’s capital...

Le Pen: far-right heir aiming to take down EU

PARIS: Marine Le Pen was a daddy’s girl growing up, and she wept for joy when her father — the...

Hope fades for Sri Lanka missing, garbage toll hits 23
Le Pen: far-right heir aiming to take down EU
Pope urges end to Syria ‘horror’ in Easter address
Pakistan hate speech investigation against clerics after student killed for alleged blasphemy
Philippine army plans all-Muslim units amid insurgeny
PM says Britain uniting around Brexit
Latest News
Hope fades for Sri Lanka missing, garbage toll hits 23
Erdogan says referendum is vote for Turkey's future
Le Pen: far-right heir aiming to take down EU
Gaza’s sole power plant runs out of fuel
7 views
Pope urges end to Syria ‘horror’ in Easter address
25 views
Pakistan hate speech investigation against clerics after student killed for alleged blasphemy
195 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR