KSRelief provides health services to Yemeni people

JEDDAH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has provided health and medical services to Yemeni civilians in the crisis-hit country.

The KSRelief carried out health and medical projects in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, and in Jordan at the Jordanian Red Crescent Hospital in Amman. It also provided services in Sudan in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.

Center officials say they are committed to treat Yemeni patients and to provide care for their relatives until their return to their country. They are establishing medical clinics in Abkh province in the Republic of Djibouti and running it to provide medical care for Yemeni refugees in the camp that cares for more than 2,550 refugees.

The center also implemented health projects to treat injured civilians in Yemen.

The KSRelief has secured medical supplies in the governorates of Aden, Hadramout, Marib, Saada and Taiz where the number of treated patients reached 22,500.

The KSRelief deployed Sudanese medical staff to provide medical services in Yemen. They provided emergency medical services to Yemen’s women and children in order to reduce morbidity and mortality rates. The project benefited 7.5 million people.

It also provided preventive interventions for saving the lives of girls and boys under 5 years old in addition to pregnant and lactating women. The project benefited 2.7 million people.

The KSRelief supported water and environmental sanitation services, and provided drinking water and sewage in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, Sanaa, Lahj and Ibb. The number of beneficiaries of the project reached 13.3 million people.

The KSRelief established and operated Al-Salam Hospital in Saada governorate where the number of beneficiaries of the project reached 356,322 individuals.

The KSRelief worked to establish and operate the Saudi Hospital in Hajah governorate by providing medical equipment and care. The project benefited 270,000 people.

The center provided the arterial blood gas (ABG) device to the military hospital in Sanaa for patients with heart disease. The project benefited 15,300 individuals.

The KSRelief also set up and operated the Marib General Hospital, providing medical equipment, and comprehensive care and testing for patients in Marib governorate to benefit 74,480 people.

The center, in cooperation with the Saudi National Campaign for the Relief of the Somali People, dug two wells along with a water desalination plant in Yemen refugee camp in Abkh province in the Republic of Djibouti to provide drinking water for Yemeni refugees. The number of beneficiaries reached 3,902 individuals.

