  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Food & Health
  • Internet brushes off Czech company for selling Miswak as trendy $5 toothbrush

Food & Health

Internet brushes off Czech company for selling Miswak as trendy $5 toothbrush

Arab News |
Czech company Yoni recently posted an advert to Facebook marketing their brand new product. (Photo courtesy: Facebook)

DUBAI: Dental hygiene is causing controversy online due to a Czech company’s new product — a twig from a salvadora persica tree plugged as a “toothbrush and toothpaste in one,” or as people from the Eastern hemisphere call it, Miswak.
Miswak twigs have been used to clean teeth in the Arab world, the Indian subcontinent and parts of Africa and Central and Southwest Asia for thousands of years, according to NDTV.
The bark contains an antibiotic which curbs the growth of bacteria and the formation of plaque, something which its Czech champions are using to advertise the product.
Czech company Yoni recently posted an advert to YouTube marketing their brand new product with no mention of its Eastern roots.

Now, Internet users are taking the company to task, not least because the Yoni sticks are being sold for $5 when each stick is typically sold for well under $1 in the Arab world and across the Indian subcontinent.
"They are thousand years late in their "discovery" We've been using MISWAK since forever," one Twitter user wrote.


"Really? You're going to take #Miswak, take a few edgy photos with some YT hipsters and try re-brand it the #rawtoothbrush. No. Just No," another user posted.

"I've used it as a kid, you will get at a fraction of the price in India," a user posted on Facebook.

DUBAI: Dental hygiene is causing controversy online due to a Czech company’s new product — a twig from a salvadora persica tree plugged as a “toothbrush and toothpaste in one,” or as people from the Eastern hemisphere call it, Miswak.
Miswak twigs have been used to clean teeth in the Arab world, the Indian subcontinent and parts of Africa and Central and Southwest Asia for thousands of years, according to NDTV.
The bark contains an antibiotic which curbs the growth of bacteria and the formation of plaque, something which its Czech champions are using to advertise the product.
Czech company Yoni recently posted an advert to YouTube marketing their brand new product with no mention of its Eastern roots.

Now, Internet users are taking the company to task, not least because the Yoni sticks are being sold for $5 when each stick is typically sold for well under $1 in the Arab world and across the Indian subcontinent.
"They are thousand years late in their "discovery" We've been using MISWAK since forever," one Twitter user wrote.


"Really? You're going to take #Miswak, take a few edgy photos with some YT hipsters and try re-brand it the #rawtoothbrush. No. Just No," another user posted.

"I've used it as a kid, you will get at a fraction of the price in India," a user posted on Facebook.

Tags: miswak yoni toothbrush

Comments

MORE FROM Food & Health

Internet brushes off Czech company for selling Miswak as trendy $5 toothbrush

DUBAI: Dental hygiene is causing controversy online due to a Czech company’s new product — a...

Smoking to kill 200 million in China this century: WHO

BEIJING: Smoking-related diseases will claim 200 million lives in China this century and plunge...

Internet brushes off Czech company for selling Miswak as trendy $5 toothbrush
Smoking to kill 200 million in China this century: WHO
At 17 kgs, eight-month-old Indian baby baffles doctors and parents
Authentic Moroccan food means no rice on the table
Good old southern comfort food: The Creole Restaurant and Café
Belgian company takes 3D printing to chocolate
Latest News
No decision yet on location of EU agencies, UK says
Daesh tried to use woman suicide bomber in foiled Pakistan Easter plot: Army
134 views
Golan Druze march for Syrian independence day
63 views
Philippines goes ahead with ASEAN meet after foiling attack
45 views
Marcos son takes step toward recount of Philippine VP vote
171 views
KSA seeks 10% renewable energy in six years: Al-Falih
253 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR