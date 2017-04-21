Qatari hostages held in Iraq since 2015 freed

DOHA: Qatari citizens held hostage in Iraq by unidentified gunmen since 2015 have been freed and handed over to the Iraqi interior ministry, Qatar-based al-Jazeera reported on Friday.

The satellite channel gave no further details on the release of the hostages, who were seized by gunmen in December 2015 while on a hunting trip near the border with Saudi Arabia.

An Iraqi security official later said Iraq would hand over the 26 hostages to Qatar's ambassador to Baghdad.