  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 45 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Qatari hostages held in Iraq since 2015 freed

Reuters |
Hostages were captured during a hunting expedition. (REUTERS)

DOHA: Qatari citizens held hostage in Iraq by unidentified gunmen since 2015 have been freed and handed over to the Iraqi interior ministry, Qatar-based al-Jazeera reported on Friday.
The satellite channel gave no further details on the release of the hostages, who were seized by gunmen in December 2015 while on a hunting trip near the border with Saudi Arabia.
An Iraqi security official later said Iraq would hand over the 26 hostages to Qatar's ambassador to Baghdad.

DOHA: Qatari citizens held hostage in Iraq by unidentified gunmen since 2015 have been freed and handed over to the Iraqi interior ministry, Qatar-based al-Jazeera reported on Friday.
The satellite channel gave no further details on the release of the hostages, who were seized by gunmen in December 2015 while on a hunting trip near the border with Saudi Arabia.
An Iraqi security official later said Iraq would hand over the 26 hostages to Qatar's ambassador to Baghdad.

Tags: Qatar Iraq hostage

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Israel targets Syria positions after Golan mortar fire

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said Friday it had targeted positions inside Syria in retaliation for...

Qatari hostages held in Iraq since 2015 freed

DOHA: Qatari citizens held hostage in Iraq by unidentified gunmen since 2015 have been freed and...

Israel targets Syria positions after Golan mortar fire
Qatari hostages held in Iraq since 2015 freed
‘Is this Miami?’: An Iraqi family’s Colombian odyssey
Prestigious Muslim body condemns Paris attack
‘No doubt’ Syria has retained chemical weapons: Mattis
Syria evacuees on move again after 48-hour delay: monitor
Latest News
Israel targets Syria positions after Golan mortar fire
US military says Taliban attack on Afghan base killed dozens
20 views
Pakistan opposition vows protests to press PM to resign during investigation
50 views
South Korea on heightened alert as isolated North readies for army celebration
24 views
MH370 ‘mostly likely’ lies north of search zone: Experts
14 views
US troubled by increasing extrajudicial killings in Philippines
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR