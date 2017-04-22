Over 4 million narcotic pills seized in Duba port

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have seized more than 4 million narcotic pills that were hidden in a number of shipments coming through the northwestern port of Duba, a customs official said on Saturday.

Duba Port Customs Director Ali Al-Otuwi said more than 1 million Captagon tablets were found in an onion consignment in a truck on a ferry.

The pills were concealed in the middle of onion bags, he told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Around 1.3 million Captagon tablets were found inside wooden boards in another truck.

The smugglers packaged the pills with carbon paper and filled the spaces between them with powder to bypass X-ray machines.

Another 1.6 million Captagon tablets and nearly 18,000 Tramadol tablets were seized from a truck carrying marble-cutting machines.